Miami Sports Pod - The Heat are back and not a day too soon

Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro hit the court on the Miami Sports Pod as roundball returns with the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler opening training camp.

1:30 If you're a Heat fan, Jimmy Butler said everything you wanted to hear

2:40 Butler adds accountability

4:00 Jimmy will be the torch-bearer for Heat culture

7:30 What are you looking for in training camp?

10:00 The Justise vs. Goran at point guard storyline will be one to watch

12:00 Dion Waiters is also a good storyline

17:00 End of game Josh Richardson didn't work

19:30 Heat should be an improved basketball team

20:30 Not crazy to think Heat could be a 3 or 4 seed in the East

24:00 Heat culture combined with Jimmy Butler will raise the intensity

