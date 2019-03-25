Heat

Miami Sports Pod - The Heat's March Madness is underway

Forget college hoops, the Miami Heat have a March Madness thing of their own going on. Join Local 10's Clay Ferraro as he discusses the Heat's stretch run to the NBA Playoffs.

More Miami Sports Podcasts

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod iTunes | Android

1:00 In their last 12 games, the Heat are 9-3 

3:30 The Heat have found their best team 

4:45  Heat are 14-6 with Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup 

8:00 The Heat are playing for Dwyane Wade

10:00 Dwyane is making moments that aren’t forced 

14:30  The young guys have all made strides 

17:00 The Dolphins have still never replaced Dan Marino, enjoy Dwyane 

19:00 We randomly talk about Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant 

23:00  Heat have separated themselves from the bad teams 

27:00 This season, the Heat have given us Dwyane’s Last Dance and the Growth of the young players 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.