Miami Sports Pod - The Heat's March Madness is underway

Forget college hoops, the Miami Heat have a March Madness thing of their own going on. Join Local 10's Clay Ferraro as he discusses the Heat's stretch run to the NBA Playoffs.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

1:00 In their last 12 games, the Heat are 9-3

3:30 The Heat have found their best team

4:45 Heat are 14-6 with Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup

8:00 The Heat are playing for Dwyane Wade

10:00 Dwyane is making moments that aren’t forced

14:30 The young guys have all made strides

17:00 The Dolphins have still never replaced Dan Marino, enjoy Dwyane

19:00 We randomly talk about Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant

23:00 Heat have separated themselves from the bad teams

27:00 This season, the Heat have given us Dwyane’s Last Dance and the Growth of the young players

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.