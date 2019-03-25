Miami Sports Pod - The Heat's March Madness is underway

Forget college hoops, the Miami Heat have a March Madness thing of their own going on. Join Local 10's Clay Ferraro as he discusses the Heat's stretch run to the NBA Playoffs.
1:00 In their last 12 games, the Heat are 9-3
3:30 The Heat have found their best team
4:45 Heat are 14-6 with Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup
8:00 The Heat are playing for Dwyane Wade
10:00 Dwyane is making moments that aren’t forced
14:30 The young guys have all made strides
17:00 The Dolphins have still never replaced Dan Marino, enjoy Dwyane
19:00 We randomly talk about Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant
23:00 Heat have separated themselves from the bad teams
27:00 This season, the Heat have given us Dwyane’s Last Dance and the Growth of the young players
