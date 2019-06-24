Miami Sports Podcast: And then a Herro comes along

MIAMI - Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro take a look back at the Heat's draft night and the team moving forward.

1:00 Tyler Herro was mentioned about 9 seconds in our draft preview

5:00 We break down Tyler Herro’s film

7:00 He’s not a sexy pick

17:00 Pat Riley said Goran Dragic is going to start at point guard, why?

19:00 Wish the Heat would just ride the younger players

24:00 The Heat see something in Dion Waiters

29:00 Will reads his comments section after the Heat made their pick

33:00 What’s drip vs. Swag

