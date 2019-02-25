Heat

Miami Sports Podcast - "I'm Pat Riley & you're not"

The Local 10 Sports team discusses Pat Riley's latest comments as fans wonder when the Heat will return to championship form.

More Miami Sports Podcasts

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod iTunes | Android

2:00 This Heat team is what it is 

4:00 Will remembers a cool car ride with Jimmy Johnson 

7:45  Riley is still chasing a championship 

9:00 Riley is looking for a path to do it 

12:00 Twitter brings out the angry in fans 

16:00 If not Riley and Spoelstra, than who? 

20:00 Riley has always gone big 

23:00  Riley says "I’ve seen it all before "
 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.