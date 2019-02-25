Miami Sports Podcast - "I'm Pat Riley & you're not"

The Local 10 Sports team discusses Pat Riley's latest comments as fans wonder when the Heat will return to championship form.
2:00 This Heat team is what it is
4:00 Will remembers a cool car ride with Jimmy Johnson
7:45 Riley is still chasing a championship
9:00 Riley is looking for a path to do it
12:00 Twitter brings out the angry in fans
16:00 If not Riley and Spoelstra, than who?
20:00 Riley has always gone big
23:00 Riley says "I’ve seen it all before "
