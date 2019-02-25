Miami Sports Podcast - "I'm Pat Riley & you're not"

The Local 10 Sports team discusses Pat Riley's latest comments as fans wonder when the Heat will return to championship form.

2:00 This Heat team is what it is

4:00 Will remembers a cool car ride with Jimmy Johnson

7:45 Riley is still chasing a championship

9:00 Riley is looking for a path to do it

12:00 Twitter brings out the angry in fans

16:00 If not Riley and Spoelstra, than who?

20:00 Riley has always gone big

23:00 Riley says "I’ve seen it all before "



