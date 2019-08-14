Olynyk to miss FIBA World Cup with bruise to right knee bone

Miami's Kelly Olynyk isn't expected to miss the start of the NBA season, despite being sidelined for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

MIAMI - Kelly Olynyk suffered a bruise to his right knee bone during an international exhibition game last week, the Miami Heat said Wednesday.

An MRI revealed the injury, which will keep Olynyk from playing in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Olynyk injured his knee Aug. 7 during Canada's win against Nigeria.

Although Olynyk won't participate in the FIBA World Cup, he is expected to be ready for the start of the NBA season.

Olynyk started 36 of 79 games last season for the Heat, averaging 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The former first-round draft pick signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Heat in 2017.



