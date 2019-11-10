Report: Heat guard Dion Waiters suffered panic attack

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters is back in Miami after a medical incident on the team's charter flight to Los Angeles from Phoenix.

ESPN is reporting that Waiters suffered a panic attack on the flight Thursday night after consuming a THC-infused edible.

Andy Slater of Miami radio station 640 AM had the original report of an incident at the end of the flight and reported that Waiters suffered seizures after taking the gummies.

The Heat didn't offer official comment on either report.

Local 10 sports has learned that Waiters did return to South Florida with the team and is said to be doing OK. He also hasn't been suspended by the team for the incident.

Waiters was suspended earlier in the season for "conduct detrimental to the team" and has yet to play in a game for Miami this season.



