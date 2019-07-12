Russell Westbrook traded to Houston, per report

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook hits a shot during the first half of game two of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

MIAMI - Russell Westbrook watch has ended for the Miami Heat.

The former MVP is heading to Houston, where he'll be paired with James Harden once again. That's according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Miami was reportedly a preferred destination for Westbrook. However, the Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder could not come together on a deal.

Miami did acquire Jimmy Butler this offseason in a four-way swap.

As part of the deal for Westbrook, the Thunder receive Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

The talks with the Heat surrounded Justise Winslow, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Miami was not willing to part with its young players.

