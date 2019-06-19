Spoelstra adds Malik Allen to coaching staff

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are bringing a familiar face back to the bench.

The Heat have named Malik Allen as assistant coach.

He played with the Heat from 2001-2005.

Allen has worked with the Detroit Pistons and the Timberwolves.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said, "I am excited to welcome Malik back to the Heat family. We have always loved and respected his work ethic and passion for the game he has the Miami Heat DNA. Malik has committed to learning and improving at this craft of coaching the last five years and we look forward to him being an impactful addition to our staff."

Miami is replacing Juwan Howard. He left the Heat to coach at his alam mater, the University of Michigan.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.