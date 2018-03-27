Spoelstra family welcomes newest Heat lifer: Santiago Ray Spoelstra

MIAMI - There's a new Heat lifer.

On Tuesday, Nikki Spoelstra posted a picture of Santigo Ray Spoelstra on her Instagram account.

The baby boy was born on Sunday at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and 19 inches long.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra missed his first game ever as head coach to rush back to Miami.

Spoelstra said that he received a call from his wife on Sunday that her water broke and the baby was coming within 24 hours.

Spoelstra rushed to make travel plans to get back to Miami from Indianapolis.

Like any nervous new dad, Spoelstra recounted having a few funny moments, "As naive as I was, I made the comment to our doctor and Nikki on speaker phone... Is this a fire drill? And that's when I proceeded to get screamed at."

Spoelstra said for the first time as coach, he didn't know what to say to his team because his mind was already in Miami.

Dwyane Wade told Spoelstra that he needed to say something.

Spoelstra will be back on the bench Tuesday night as the Heat host the Cavaliers.

