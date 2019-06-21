Surprise? Not! Whiteside picks up $27.1 million option with Heat

Associated Press

MIAMI - In a surprise to absolutely no one on the planet, Heat center Hassan Whiteside has reportedly opted-in to the $27.1 million player option for next season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the decision Friday.

With his playing time having decreased over the past few seasons, Whiteside's choice to exercise the option was considered a lock as he was unlikely to find the same kind of money available in free agency.

Whiteside's decision will reportedly put the Heat $4 million over the NBAs luxury tax.

Whiteside averaged 12.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in 72 games last season. However, his playing time had diminished to 23.3 minutes/game from 32.6 just two seasons earlier.

