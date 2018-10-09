T'wolves owner turns down Heat offer for Jimmy Butler, report says

MIAMI - The Jimmy Butler saga has taken another turn, and this time it involves the Minnesota Timberwolves owner turning down a potential deal with the Miami Heat.

According to a report by NBA insider Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Heat were set to complete a deal for Butler over the weekend that included Josh Richardson and a protected 1st round pick, but Wolves owner Glen Taylor stepped in and nixed it.

The move put a stop to what had been ongoing talks between Minnesota and Miami to ship the disgruntled star to the Heat.

ESPN previously reported that a deal was close and that medical information had been exchanged between the two teams before the Wolves wanted even more and Miami backed away.

There’s no word if negotiations between the two sides will resume, but, according to the Athletic, Butler met with Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau on Monday and reiterated his stance to be traded.

Time is running out to get it done before the start of the season. Miami opens the regular season on November 17th in Orlando. Butler has yet to practice or play in any preseason games for Minnesota.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.