Udonis Haslem announces return to Heat for 17th season

MIAMI - For a team in which legends like Shaq, LeBron and Dwyane Wade have suited up, there is no bigger Heat star than Udonis Haslem, and it appears U-D isn't ready to call it a career just yet.

In a post made to his Instagram account Tuesday, Haslem, 39, says he will be returning for an incredible 17th season with the team.

Haslem wrote "Too (sic) be continued Heat Nation!!!" in the post alongside a photo of his locker inside the American Airlines Arena.

While Haslem's return had been expected, the post seems to make the move official.

Haslem appeared in just 10 games last season in which he celebrated alongside Dwyane Wade during the Heat favorite's farewell tour through the NBA.

A star at Miami High School and the University of Florida, Haslem has been with the Heat for the franchise's three NBA titles and earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2004.

