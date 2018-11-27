Wade enjoying jersey swaps with friends around league

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade is finding ways to make his last dance extra special.

Following games, Wade has been swapping jerseys and autographs with fellow players and friends around the league.

Before the Heat's game with Atlanta Tuesday, Wade said "Definitely wasn't my idea from the standpoint it's been done in soccer and football. But from the NBA standpoint, it's something I wanted to do... I remember last year with Kobe, a lot of guys were meeting him in the back and he was signing shoes for them."

Wade said this idea started before the season.

Wade said, "I reached out early to the Heat, even before I decided to come back and say, I just need to order 82 jerseys because this is something that I want to do. Not that I'm going to give out 82, I'm definitely going to save some for my teammates and important ones for myself."

Wade said he has a list of players on each team.

Wade also said that players have reached out to him.

Miami hosts the Hawks Tuesday night having lost 5 straight home games.

