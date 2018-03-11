Wade injures hamstring ahead of road trip

Dwyane Wade injured his hamstring during the 4th quarter against Washington

MIAMI - Saturday night's blowout win for the Miami Heat may prove to be costly on the injury front.

Guard Dwyane Wade left the game in the fourth quarter of Miami's 129-102 win.

Wade injured his hamstring on a drive to the basket.

The team officially called the injury a mild left hamstring strain.

After the game, Wade ruled himself out of Monday's game against Portland.

Wade talked about the injury happening right before the team took a west coast trip.

Wade said, "That's not ideal. I won't be in the lineup against Portland I can probably guarantee that. I have time to get treatment and like I said, take it day-to-day. I hope I'm not out to long and these things suck, no question about it."

The Heat play 3 games on the road.

Miami is at Portland on Monday.

After that, Miami travels to Sacramento on Wednesday and the Heat face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

