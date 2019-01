MIAMI - Dwyane Wade had a strong showing in the Eastern Conference All-Star Voting.

Wade is currently second for guards in the East.

Wade has 409,156 votes.

The leader is Boston's Kyrie Irving with 910,329.

No other Heat player is in the top 10 for either guards or frontcourt players.

The All-Star Game is next month in Charlotte.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.