Wade to miss second straight game following birth of daughter

MIAMI - Heat guard Dwyane Wade will miss his second straight game on Friday night.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, welcomed a baby girl to the world this week.

Wade's teammates and coach didn't seem to mind the 3-time champion's absence.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said, "It's awesome. Everybody's pretty excited for him. Now, it's real."

Udonis Haslem said "It's great. I know how much it meant for them to have a child. I know how much it means for him personally to have a baby girl. It's something that he always talked about. I'm excited for him, I'm happy for him, and it's a blessing."

Wayne Ellington said, "That's awesome, that's amazing. I texted him and congratulated him, he seems like he's very happy and excited... He told me a little earlier in the season, he was really looking forward to it. I'm really happy that she's here safe and sound."

The Heat will debut their new 'Vice' look on Friday night.

Guard Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Junior will also be out for the Heat.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.