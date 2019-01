DETROIT - The Heat have fined guard Dion Waiters per a report.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson is reporting that Waiters was fined an undisclosed amount for conduct detrimental to the team.

After the Heat's 38-point loss to the Bucks, Waiters complained about playing time.

Waiters has been working his way back from ankle surgery, and the team has asked him to be patient.

The Heat play at Detroit on Friday.

