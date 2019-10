Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks.

MIAMI - Dion Waiters has been re-instated with the Miami Heat.

The guard was suspended for the opener for conduct detrimental to the team.

The team will travel to Milwaukee and Minnesota this weekend.

Waiters will rejoin his teammates on Monday.

Miami opened the season with a 120-101 win.

