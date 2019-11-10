Heat's Dion Waiters suspended 10 games

MIAMI - Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters has been suspended for 10 games without pay.

Waiters was also suspended at the beginning of the season by the Heat.

The team released a statement that read "We are very disappointed in Dion's actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn't worse. There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, he will be suspended without pay for 10 games, including the Lakers game last Friday, and will be eligible to return after the Golden State Warriors game on Nov. 29. "

The team added, "We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for their teammates, the team, the fans, and the NBA community."

ESPN reported that Waiters suffered a panic attack on a flight Thursday night from Los Angeles to Phoenix after consuming a THC-infused edible.

Andy Slater of 640 AM had the original report that Waiters suffered seizures after taking gummies on the flight.

Waiters has not played a game for the Heat this season.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.