Winslow shares personal nature of Heat's Red, White, & Pink game

MIAMI - For Justise Winslow the Heat's Red, White, & Pink game is personal.

The Heat hold the annual scrimmage at the American Airlines Arena to raise awareness and money for breast cancer.

Winslow said it's an issue that's close to his heart.

Winslow said, "I look forward to this game every year. It's just kind of crazy that I was drafted here and they do this breast cancer game. My grandmother and her three sisters they all passed before her mother... I lost my grandma when I was in high school."

Winslow said it was his grandmother who started playing basketball in his family.

He said his grandmother had versatility in her game.

Winslow said the fact that he's a two-way player and can both ends of the floor goes back to his grandmother.

The Heat open the preseason at home Tuesday against the Spurs.

Miami opens the regular season Oct. 23 against Memphis.

