Suns backup Richaun Holmes arrested in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - For the second time in less than a month, a Phoenix Suns player has been arrested in South Florida.

Phoenix backup Richaun Holmes was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge after a traffic stop in Aventura.

According to a police report, Holmes was a passenger in a Cadillac that was stopped because the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The arresting officer could see a "marijuana joint still hot and smoldering in a cupholder next to the defendant," the report said.

Holmes, 25, was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2015 NBA draft. He was traded to Phoenix in July 2018 and averaged 8.2 points per game for the Suns last season.

His teammate, Suns forward Josh Jackson, was arrested at the Rolling Loud music festival earlier this month at Hard Rock Stadium after Miami-Dade police said he tried to enter the VIP club without a pass and then ran from an officer who handcuffed and detained him.

