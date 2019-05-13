Suns forward Josh Jackson arrested at Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested Friday at the Rolling Loud music festival after he ran from an officer who detained him, police said.

Jackson, 22, faces charges of resisting arrest without violence and escape.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, Jackson was in the VIP club without a proper pass when he was repeatedly told by police to leave the area.

Police said Jackson left but returned a short time later, again without the proper pass, and refused to leave.

As an officer escorted him out of the club, Jackson pulled his arm away from the officer and was handcuffed, the report said.

After being instructed to sit on a nearby golf cart, Jackson soon stood up and started to walk away. When the officer told him to sit back down, Jackson took off running, the report said.

Police said the officer lost sight of Jackson along the fence line at Hard Rock Stadium, but he was eventually found by other officers and taken into custody.

Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Kansas, averaged 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in his second season with Phoenix.

A Suns spokesperson told ABC 15 in Arizona that the team is aware of the arrest and is "in the process of gathering more information."

