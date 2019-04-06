Amid legal woes, Mark Walton won't return to Cincinnati Bengals

MIAMI - Former University of Miami football player Mark Walton has been cut by his NFL team the Cincinnati Bengals after the running back was arrested this week for the third time this year.

Walton, 21, was arrested in January on charges of drug possession. A month later, he was accused of assaulting a woman in Miami during an argument in a parking garage. In March, he was charged with reckless driving, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon after he was stopped in Miami-Dade County. In that incident, police said he tried to flee on foot and officers used a stun gun to subdue him.

He was turned himself in Thursday and has since been released.

"It's important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season," said head coach Zac Taylor via the team website. "For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don't want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate."

Another NFL team has the option to pick up Walton's contract. The Bengals selected him in the fourth round of the NFL draft in 2018.

