Antonio Brown 'belligerent and pugnacious' during deposition

MIAMI - Antonio Brown was "noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly" during his court-ordered deposition last month in Aventura, an attorney for the South Florida landlord who is suing him said.

A motion filed Wednesday in Miami-Dade County court is seeking compensation for the cost of the deposition and a special master to preside at a rescheduled proceeding.

George Minski, who represents the owner of a condo at the Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, claims the NFL wide receiver's Sept. 24 deposition was tarnished with "tumultuous tirades, defiant rants, use of profane language and refusal to comport himself in a civilized and grown-up manner."

Because of his "shameful behavior," Brown will need to be deposed again, Minski claims. He wants a judge to appoint a special master to preside at Brown's next deposition, at Brown's expense.

According to a lawsuit filed in August 2018, Brown trashed the condo he was renting at the Mansions at Acqualina. The plaintiff is seeking in excess of $15,000 in damages.

Minski's motion outlines how the problems with Brown arose "even before the deposition began" when the former Miami Norland Senior High School star arrived almost 30 minutes late.

Once the deposition started, "almost immediately" Brown was "belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions, despite there being no objection to the questioning coming from his counsel," Minski wrote.

Instead of answering the questions, Brown repeatedly chanted, "as if a mantra, a narrative of his own warped concept of the proceeding, namely" that the discussions should involve Brown's counterclaim, Minski wrote.

"But even when asked questions regarding the counterclaim," Brown was "obstructive," Minski wrote.

The motion goes on to say that Brown acted "as if he was above the rule of law" and "proceeded to make a mockery of the deposition process," having to take a break barely 20 minutes into the deposition so that his attorney could speak with him because his "antics were so unreasonable."

When the deposition resumed, Brown was texting on his cellphone, Minksi wrote, adding that it wasn't clear whether Brown was "texting an acquaintance on an unrelated matter, or texting counsel, concerning the deposition questions."

"Either way, it was highly inappropriate," the motion said.

Brown had to take another break 20 or 30 minutes later and "increased his level of obstructive behavior" upon his return, Minski wrote.

Eventually, Brown "walked out shortly before noon," but Minski said much of the time between the start and end of the deposition was spent trying to get Brown to participate.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots after appearing in just one game this season -- a 43-0 win against his hometown Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The seven-time Pro Bowl player spent the offseason with the Oakland Raiders after nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was released after publicly demanding a trade before the season began.

A lawsuit filed last month accuses Brown of raping Britney Taylor, a former trainer he met while playing college football at Central Michigan University. Brown has denied the allegations.

