Antonio Brown expected to attend deposition in Aventura

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 15, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

AVENTURA, Fla. - Antonio Brown is expected to attend a deposition stemming from a 2018 lawsuit that claimed the troubled NFL wide receiver damaged a multimillion-dollar oceanfront condominium he was renting in Sunny Isles Beach.

Brown is required by the court to appear for the recorded deposition Tuesday morning in Aventura.

According to the lawsuit, filed in August 2018, Brown trashed the condo he was renting at the Mansions at Aqualina in February 2018.

The lawsuit claims Brown breached the lease by "destroying" the condo.

As a result, the lawsuit claims, the condo association lost money on the property while making repairs "to replace broken or defaced furnishings, repairing damaged walls and flooring" and repainting.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Brown refused to pay for the damages. The plaintiff seeks in excess of $15,000.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots after the team's 43-0 win at Miami. He scored a touchdown in the game against his hometown Dolphins.

The former Miami Norland Senior High School star spent the offseason with the Oakland Raiders after nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the seven-time Pro Bowl player was released after publicly demanding a trade before the season began.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses Brown of raping Britney Taylor, a former trainer he met while playing college football at Central Michigan University. His lawyer, Darren Heitner, claims it was "a consensual personal relationship."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.