Countdown begins until 2020 Super Bowl in South Florida

Hard Rock Stadium is illuminated during Super Bowl LIII, Feb. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The home of the Miami Dolphins will serve as the site of Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - South Florida is officially on the clock as the host of the next Super Bowl.

The 2019 NFL season will conclude in Miami Gardens, when Hard Rock Stadium hosts Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020.

One day after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII, the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee released its hype video Monday, showcasing Miami as a premiere destination for NFL fans.

The video, narrated by Miami rapper Pitbull, ends with the slogan, "Super Bowl LIV: Live It Miami."

"Hosting the Super Bowl goes beyond the game," Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto said. "It's a celebration of the vibrant culture and rich history unique to Miami. Our campaign is an invitation for the world to join Miami and live it, and we couldn't be more excited to have someone like Pitbull bring this to life. He truly embodies Miami lifestyle and vibe, and its people."

Super Bowl LIV will be the 11th Super Bowl held in South Florida (more than any other location, at least until New Orleans hosts Super Bowl LVIII in 2024) and the sixth to be played at the stadium.

But 10 years will have lapsed between the last Super Bowl in South Florida, when the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts to win Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

A lot has changed since then. Most notably, the name of the 32-year-old stadium, which has been called something different at each of the last four Super Bowls played there.

Hard Rock Stadium was known as Sun Life Stadium at the time of the 2010 game.

When the Colts beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in 2007, it was called Dolphin Stadium.

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway played the final game of his NFL career at what was then called Pro Player Stadium in 1999, leading his team to a 34-19 win against the Atlanta Falcons. The Super Bowl XXXIII MVP retired after the season.

A record 75 points were scored when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium in 1995.

The 49ers also won the first Super Bowl played at then-Joe Robbie Stadium when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII. That game was played in 1989, two years after the stadium opened.

Hard Rock Stadium has also undergone significant modernizations and renovations since the last Super Bowl, including a canopy roof to protect fans from the elements.

One thing that hasn't changed since the last South Florida Super Bowl is New England's dominance.

The Patriots just claimed their sixth Lombardi Trophy since the 2001 season, all with the tandem of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. They've also played in three other Super Bowls during that span.

Amazingly, the Patriots have yet to appear in a South Florida Super Bowl in the midst of their dynastic run. Maybe that's a good thing for New England fans considering Brady's less-than-impressive 7-10 record as a starter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

In fact, Brady's last game there Dec. 9 was a 34-33 loss now known as the "Miami Miracle."

The old Orange Bowl was the original site of South Florida's Super Bowls in 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976 and 1979. But it would take a new stadium and another 10 years from the last Super Bowl played at the Orange Bowl before the game would return to the region.

Hard Rock Stadium has hosted each of the last five Super Bowls in South Florida, beginning with the 1989 game.

Miami still remains the only city to host back-to-back Super Bowls in 1968 and 1969, both prior to the AFL-NFL merger.

