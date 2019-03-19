Dan Marino looking for Super Bowl volunteers

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino is looking for 10,000 volunteers to represent South Florida the week of Super Bowl LIV.

MIAMI - No. 13 is suiting up for Miami again.

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino is trying to recruit 10,000 volunteers to serve as ambassadors for next year's Super Bowl in South Florida.

Marino is featured in a new recruitment video released Tuesday by the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee.

"The Super Bowl is coming back to Miami next year, so I'm thrilled to be the honorary quarterback and captain of Super Bowl LIV's volunteer team," Marino says in the video. "Now I'm going to need 10,000 of you to join my team."

Anyone interesting in volunteering can apply online from now through Aug. 1.

Volunteers are being asked to commit to three or more shifts during the week of the game, which will be played Feb. 2, 2020.

Marino spent his entire 17-year NFL career with the Dolphins, leading Miami to 10 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl. He was 147-93 as a starter, throwing for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns in his career.

South Florida will host the Super Bowl for a record 11th time next year. It will be the sixth time the game has been played at what is now known as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

