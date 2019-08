MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins will break ground Wednesday on the team's new training complex in Miami Gardens.

The $135 million state-of-the art complex and sports performance clinic is being built in partnership with Baptist Health and sits next to Hard Rock Stadium.

After spending decades in Davie, the new Miami-Dade facility could open as early as 2020.

