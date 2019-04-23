10 worst first-round draft picks in Dolphins history

Here is a look back at the 10 biggest misses the Miami Dolphins have made in the first round of the NFL draft.

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the 13th pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft, here is a look back at the 10 biggest misses in franchise history.

Dion Jordan, DE, Oregon, No. 3, 2013

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

The Dolphins traded up to make Jordan the third overall pick of the 2013 draft. After appearing in all 16 games as a rookie, Jordan missed a total of six games in 2014 for twice violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. He was forced to sit out all of 2015 after a third violation and, despite being reinstated, didn't play a down for the Dolphins in 2016. He was released by the Dolphins in March 2017 after failing a physical.

Randal Hill, WR, Miami, No. 23, 1991

Courtesy of Miami Dolphins

The Miami product seemed like a natural choice for the Dolphins, but his first stint with the team lasted all but a game. Hill missed four weeks of training camp in a contract dispute before signing with the team in August 1991. The rookie from the University of Miami caught six passes for 70 yards and no touchdowns in three preseason games and was traded to the Cardinals two days after a 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the regular-season opener. "It's evident Randal is not ready to play," then-head coach Don Shula said. "He really hasn't had a chance to pick up our system and be ready to play the way I had hoped." Hill returned to the Dolphins for the 1995 and 1996 seasons, catching just 33 passes for 669 yards and four touchdowns.

John Avery, RB, Mississippi, No. 29, 1998

Andy Lyons/Allsport

Avery was the 29th overall pick of the 1998 draft, but his time in Miami was short-lived. He was traded to Denver in exchange for wide receiver Marcus Nash in September 1999, saw limited action with the Broncos and was released during training camp the next year. Avery spent the 2001 season with the Chicago Enforcers of the XFL and spent most of the rest of his professional career in the Canadian Football League. He briefly played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2003, but his time was cut short after he was placed on injured reserve that October with a knee injury.

David Overstreet, RB, Oklahoma, No. 13, 1981

AP Photo/Doug Jennings

Overstreet was Miami's first-round draft pick in 1981, but it would take another two years before he even wore a Dolphins uniform. A contract dispute led Overstreet to play in Canada and sign with the Montreal Alouettes instead. He finally suited up for the Dolphins in 1983 and showed much promise, rushing for 392 yards in 14 games, but he was killed when his car swerved off a Texas highway, crashed into gasoline pumps and exploded in June 1984.

Eric Kumerow, DE, Ohio State, No. 16, 1988

Courtesy of Miami Dolphins

Kumerow only lasted two seasons in Miami after he was picked 16th in the 1988 draft. He spent one more season in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. By the time he retired, Kumerow had not started an NFL game and only had five quarterback sacks.

Yatil Green, WR, Miami, No. 15, 1997

Eliot J. Schechter/Allsport

Despite being drafted 15th overall in 1997, Green didn't take the field for the Dolphins until 1999. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament in training camp of his rookie year, ending his season. He came back the next year only to tear the same ACL, again during training camp. By the end of the 1999 season, Green played in just nine games, catching 18 passes for 234 yards and no touchdowns. He was cut by the Dolphins and spent the next two preseasons with the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders, never making the final roster.

Sammie Smith, RB, Florida State, No. 9, 1989

Rick Stewart/Allsport

The ninth overall pick in 1989 only lasted three seasons in Miami, his fate sealed by fumbles in consecutive games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers in 1991. Smith was traded to Denver not long after his goal-line fumble against Houston that cost Miami in a 17-13 loss. After a season with the Broncos, Smith's NFL career was over. He was later convicted of two counts of cocaine possession and distribution, spending seven years in federal prison.

Billy Milner, OT, Houston, No. 25, 1995

Courtesy of Miami Dolphins

Milner got off to a promising start as a rookie, starting nine games in 1995. But he was traded to the St. Louis Rams for tight end Troy Drayton in 1996 and suffered a season-ending neck injury that ended his career.

John Bosa, DE, Boston College, No. 16, 1987

AP Photo/Joe Skipper

The Dolphins were engaged in a lengthy contract negotiation with the former Ohio State standout, but it appeared to be worthwhile after Bosa started 12 games and earned all-rookie honors in 1987. However, he suffered a debilitation injury to his left knee in 1988 and another serious injury to his right knee in a 1990 preseason game that ended his career. In the end, Bosa racked up just seven sacks in three seasons with the Dolphins. Bosa signed with Miami after a 41-day holdout. His son, Joey Bosa, was the third overall pick of the 2016 draft but missed all of training camp with the San Diego Chargers during a contract dispute.

Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Ohio State, No. 9, 2007

Rick Stewart/Getty Images

The NFL journeyman began his career in Miami, but he never became the go-to receiver the team had envisioned when the Dolphins drafted him in 2007. He finished his rookie season with 34 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns. Despite flashes of brilliance, Ginn was criticized for dropping plenty of passes during his three-year run with the Dolphins. He finished the 2009 season fourth in dropped passes and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in April 2010. Ginn has also played for the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

Coming Wednesday: You've seen the worst draft mistakes the Dolphins have made in the first round. Now check out the 10 best decisions the franchise has ever made.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.