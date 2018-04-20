Dolphins to host Titans in 2018 season opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins will open the 2018 season by hosting Tennessee for a second consecutive year.

Miami will play two of its first three games at Hard Rock Stadium, hosting the Titans on Sept. 9 and the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 23, the team announced Thursday night as the NFL released its schedule.

Sandwiched between home games against the Titans and Raiders is a Sept. 16 road trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the New York Jets.

Miami will close out the opening month of the season by traveling to the New England Patriots on Sept. 30.

Miami's lone prime-time game is Oct. 25 at Houston, where the Dolphins haven't won since the Oilers were in existence. The Dolphins will visit the Texans for "Thursday Night Football."

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

Sept. 9 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

