4-time national champion Nick DeLuca signs with Dolphins

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins signed second-year linebacker Nick DeLuca to a contract Friday.

DeLuca played in nine games for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie last season, recording seven tackles (five solo), one sack and one forced fumble.

The Jaguars released DeLuca in June.

"I went back home and trained," DeLuca told reporters. "I was planning on staying in Jacksonville that whole time. Obviously when you get thrown a curveball, you've got to adjust and roll with the punches, so I went back, started training again and was just trying to get back ready for camp, hopefully get picked up, and here we are."

DeLuca played college football at North Dakota State, where he won four national titles at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

"I learned a lot throughout the process about winning and what it takes to win, so I think I bring that to the table, and I'll try to carry that on and what I learned from there when I'm moving on forward," he said.

Undrafted out of college, DeLuca said he worked out for the Detroit Lions last week before signing with the Dolphins.

"I'm just excited to get in here and get to work as soon as possible," he said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.