Adam Gase to become Jets head coach, per report

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will be seeing a lot more of Adam Gase, just on the other sideline.

The recently fired Dolphins head coach has a new job.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, a deal between the Jets and Gase will be finalized late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Gase was the head coach in Miami for three season.

The Dolphins reached the playoffs in Gase's first year.

This season, the Dolphins finished 7-9 and fired Gase the day after the last game.

Gase, 40, has a reputation as a quarterback guru. He previously worked with Peyton Manning.

The Jets are hoping that Gase can groom their young rising star, Sam Darnold.

Miami faces the Jets twice a year, as both are in the AFC East.

