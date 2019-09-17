After flurry of moves, Dolphins GM Chris Grier finally speaks

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - After a horrid start to the season and a whirlwind of moves that saw Dolphins standouts such as Minkah Fitzpatrick, Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Still jettisoned to other teams, general manager Chris Grier spoke Tuesday about the current state of the franchise.

"For us, we've positioned ourselves to where the organization thinks we're going to be in a good position soon," Grier said.

Grier met with the media for the first time since the start of the regular season.

"They deserve a winner. We're trying to build them a winner," Grier answered in regards to fans. "The cycle we've been for the last 10-plus years is not good enough."

Having lost their first two games by a combined margin of 102-10, Grier said the mission of building the team through draft picks and free agency next season remains the same.

"The goal is to turn the organization around quickly," he said.

As far as the Tunsil trade that saw Miami deal one of the best young tackles in the NFL to Houston in exchange for two first-round draft picks, Grier said Tunsil saw the offer and said "I'd trade me for that."

Grier added that the Fitzpatrick trade was made because of the defensive back's unhappiness with the position he was playing. A natural slot corner, head coach Brian Flores continued to move Fitzpatrick around the field.

