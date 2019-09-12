Carradine re-signs with Dolphins after Ledbetter placed on IR

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passes as Miami Dolphins defnesive end Tank Carradine pressures him during the first half of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium, Aug. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Tank Carradine is back with the Miami Dolphins.

The former Florida State defensive end re-signed with the Dolphins after Jonathan Ledbetter was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

"We just felt that was a one-for-one, end-for-end," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters.

Carradine originally signed with Miami in February but was released in August. He played in all four preseason games with the Dolphins, recording two tackles and five quarterback hits.

The 2013 second-round draft pick spent his first five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He played for the Oakland Raiders last season.

"Tank's tough. He's physical. He's a good teammate," Flores said. "We liked a lot of things about him, and we're happy to have him back."

Ledbetter is an undrafted college free agent who made his NFL debut last week during Miami's 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded four tackles, including one solo tackle, and half a sack.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.