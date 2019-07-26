Christian Wilkins not worried about his Madden rating

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins is not worried about his Madden rating.

After practice on Friday, Wilkins was told that he was rated a 75.

The first-round pick out of Clemson didn't seem bothered.

Wilkins said, "I didn't think about it too much. I just think it's cool that I'm in the game honestly. That's pretty cool. As a little fat, chubby kid you dream of being in Madden one day and playing in the NFL."

Wilkins said that he will have a long career and plenty of time to get his rating up.

The Madden rating is important to some, Wilkins said, because players around the league want to be respected and see the rating as a sign of respect.

The Dolphins took Wilkins with the No. 13 pick in the draft.

Head Coach Brian Flores will try to use the defensive lineman in various ways to help the Dolphins in both the pass rush and run defense.

He gained attention nationally when he immediately gave a huge hug to Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked by Miami.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.