Devin Bush honored at Flanagan High School

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A South Florida NFL star has returned home.

Devin Bush is being honored by Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

Bush is having his jersey retired and will be the team's honorary captain,

The linebacker was a first round pick out of Michigan.

He is the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Bush put on a dominant performance in the Steelers win over the Chargers.

Next up for Bush and the Steelers, a Monday night showdown with the Dolphins Oct. 28. That game will be broadcast on Local 10.

