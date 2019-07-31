Dolphins activate Dwayne Allen off PUP list

Miami Dolphins tight end Dwayne Allen stretches during voluntary minicamp at the team's football training facility, April 16, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Dwayne Allen has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, clearing the tight end to play for the Dolphins.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

Allen signed with the Dolphins in March after spending the last two seasons with first-year head coach Brian Flores in New England.

The 29-year-old veteran started seven games for the Patriots last season, helping them beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Allen played in 13 games, hauling in three catches for 27 yards. He has amassed 1,564 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.



