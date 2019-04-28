Dolphins add 4 more on final day of draft

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel makes a tackle during a game against the New Mexico Lobos at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins added one defensive player and three on offense, including a pair of running backs, on the final day of the NFL draft.

Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was Miami's first selection Saturday, going to the Dolphins in the fifth round.

Van Ginkel started 10 games for the Badgers in 2018, recording a team-high 5.5 sacks despite being limited by an ankle injury for a portion of the season. He had 60 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

He had eight tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in his final college game -- a 35-3 win against the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl.

"They talked to me a couple of times and I met with them at my pro day," Van Ginkel said of the Dolphins. "I didn't know exactly, but I had a good idea that they were interested in me."

The Dolphins picked Ohio State offensive tackle Isaiah Prince in the sixth round.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy Ohio State offensive tackle Isaiah Prince lines up against Purdue during the first half of a game, Oct. 20, 2018, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Prince was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes who played in all 54 games during his college career. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman earned first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors as a senior last season.

"I'm definitely grateful for the opportunity and I really love the opportunity that they've blessed me with," Prince said. "But now it's just part of the process and it's time to get to work and work hard again."

Miami picked up a pair of running backs in the seventh and final round, choosing Auburn's Chandler Cox and Washington's Myles Gaskins with back-to-back picks.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Auburn fullback Chandler Cox carries the ball during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama.

Cox, who hails from Florida, was a four-year starting fullback for the Tigers. He had three rushing touchdowns and 26 receptions, including one score, in his career.

"I was hoping for Miami the whole time because I took a few visits and I came down to Miami and that was by far the best one," Cox said. "It's just an organization that I would love to be a part of and it's a dream come true to get drafted. I'm so excited. I'm from Apopka, Florida, so it's about three hours north. So I'm coming home."

Gaskins was the first player in Pacific 12 Conference history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in four seasons. He finished his Washington career having set numerous school records, including career rushing yards (5,323) and career touchdowns, both by rushing (57) and total (62). His 5,323 yards are the third-most in Pac-12 history.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Washington running back Myles Gaskin scores during the second half of the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, California.

A first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016, Gaskins earned consecutive second-team honors each of the last two seasons.

Gaskins admitted he didn't expect to fall to the seventh round of the draft.

"To have this opportunity, I'm very, very happy that I am where I am," Gaskins said. "I know it's on the other side of the country, but I'm very happy. I'm very excited. My family is very excited. Everybody is very excited. I'm very thankful."

