Dolphins add former FSU, Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles in the fourth quarter on Oct. 7, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 30-14.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have signed former Florida State and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith.

Miami added the fourth-year linebacker Sunday, releasing defensive end Jonathan Woodard to make room on the roster.

Smith has played in 31 games in three seasons with the Chiefs, compiling 29 career tackles, one sack, one interception and two passes defended.

The undrafted free agent was also a member of Florida State's 2013 national championship team, starting 10 games for the Seminoles.

Woodard played in six games for the Dolphins last season, totaling 10 tackles and a sack. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

