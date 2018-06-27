Dolphins announce training camp schedule for coming season

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that the team's training camp will begin on July 26 and fans can cheer on players as they face off in a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 4.

The practices -- held at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie -- are open to fans with tickets. The Dolphins will be giving out 2,000 free tickets for each of the 13 training camp practices. Fan can register for tickets and find a full schedule of Dolphins' 2018 training camp dates at Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp.

The team said the practice dates may be subject to change. All practices begin at 8:30 a.m. The Aug. 4 scrimmage will start at 11 a.m.

The Dolphins will hold a festival on opening weekend with inflatables, alumni autographs and food trucks.

Sports commentators are predicting a rough season for the Dolphins after the team finished 6-10 last year. However, not all off-season news has been bad.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return to the team after a knee injury, and the team used its first-round draft pick to acquire safety Minkah Fitzpartick.

