Dolphins claim first-round bust Taco Charlton

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are giving a first-round draft bust the chance to gain quick revenge on his former team.

Just a day after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys, the Dolphins have claimed defensive end Taco Charlton.

And who do the Dolphins play Sunday? The Dallas Cowboys.

Drafted with the 28th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Charlton had just four sacks in 27 games with the Cowboys.

Charlton posted "Free me" to Twitter on Monday after being inactive for the first two games of the season. The Cowboys granted his wish Wednesday by releasing him outright after trade talks failed to develop.

