Dolphins complete interview with Cowboys assistant Kris Richard

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have completed their interview with head coaching candidate Kris Richard.

He is currently the defensive back coach and passing coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Previously, Richard was secondary coach and defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks and their legendary "Legion of Boom" defense.

Richard actually was briefly on the Miami Dolphins roster in 2005 before being cut by Nick Saban.

The Dolphins fired Adam Gase after the season.

New head of football operations Chris Grier is leading the head coaching search.

