Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain to be disciplined following incident with fan

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he is disciplining cornerback Bobby McCain.

This all stems from an interaction with a Buffalo fan following Sunday's loss for Miami.

The Buffalo News is reporting that McCain spit on one fan and threatened to spit on a 13-year-old boy who heckled him.

Head Coach Brian Flores said, "I talked to Bobby about this this morning. He and I have a pretty open dialogue. Heard his side of the story. It's unfortunate. I feel he needed to handle that situation better. We're going to discipline Bobby for that. We'll have that discipline internally. But you know, situation like this they're... we've got to handle those situations, we take those very seriously."

Flores said the Dolphins are trying to set a standard of professionalism.

Flores also pointed to rookie Christian Wilkins getting thrown out of the game after throwing a punch in the first quarter of the game.

