Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Will Holden practices during training camp, Aug. 1, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Will Holden's time in Miami is over.

The Dolphins cut the third-year offensive tackle Monday, a little more than a month after he signed with the team.

Holden was claimed off waivers by Miami last month.

He spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, playing in 11 games with seven starts.

The 2017 fifth-round draft pick also spent time on the practice squad with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.



