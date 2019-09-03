Dolphins cut pass-rusher Nate Orchard

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins continue to turn over their roster ahead of the regular season opener.

The Dolphins have cut pass-rusher Nate Orchard.

He led the team this preseason with four sacks.

Miami is thin along the defensive line and linebackers.

The Dolphins were awarded linebacker James Crawford off waives from Green Bay.

Head coach Brian Flores has repeatedly insisted that the team is not tanking this season, hoping to get a higher draft pick in 2020.

However, moves like letting go of Orchard suggest otherwise.

The Dolphins open at home with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

