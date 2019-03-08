Dolphins cut WR Danny Amendola after just one season

DAVIE, Fla. - Perhaps Miami Dolphins officials will one day wear t-shirts that read, "We signed Danny Amendola and all we got was one lousy touchdown."

The Dolphins released the wide receiver Friday in a cost-cutting move that will save the team nearly $6 million in cap space.

In actuality, Amendola was the team's leading receiver in 2018, with 59 receptions for 575 yards. His lone touchdown catch came in a week 7 loss vs. Detroit.

Amendola came to Miami after five seasons with the Patriots in which he won two Super Bowls.

The move comes a day after the Dolphins released defensive end Andre Branch and offensive lineman Ted Larsen.

