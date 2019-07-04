Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton seriously injured in crash

MIAMI - A former Miami Hurricanes and current Miami Dolphins player was seriously injured in an early morning rollover crash on the Fourth of July.

Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was among those injured in Thursday's crash where the Dolphin Expressway meets the Palmetto Expressway.

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

"We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton," the Dolphins said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time."

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said Norton was driving a Ford F250 in the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at about 1:15 a.m. when it slammed into a concrete barrier wall and overturned, landing on its roof.

Camacho said Norton was taken to the hospital with "severe injuries to his left arm."

Norton's agent, Malki Kawa, said his 22-year-old client's arm had to be amputated.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

Camacho said a Masserati was also involved in the crash, but the driver walked away without any injuries.

Norton was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers last year. He signed with the Dolphins in December but didn't play in a game.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Kendrick Norton battles Bethune-Cookman's Phillip Norman during the third quarter, Sept. 5, 2015, at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami beat Bethune-Cookman 45-0.

He played in 38 games for the Hurricanes from 2015-17, recording 84 total tackles, including 18 for loss, and five sacks.

Norton, who declared for the NFL draft after his junior season, is probably best known for playing air guitar on Florida State quarterback James Blackman's leg after tackling him during Miami's 24-20 win against the Seminoles in 2017. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the rivals.

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Kendrick Norton makes an air guitar out of Florida State quarterback James Blackman's leg after making a tackle during a 24-20 win against the Seminoles.

Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz said the University of Miami family "is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning."

The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uYgXANF5H0 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.