Dolphins' Drake says throwing helmet was stupid

DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake says it was stupid for him to throw a helmet and get tossed from his team's season finale, and he's bracing for a possible fine or other punishment from the NFL.

Drake and teammate Jarvis Landry were ejected following a brawl in the final minutes of Miami's 22-16 loss to Buffalo. Drake became involved in a wrestling match in the bottom of a pile, and when Bills defensive end Ryan Davis' helmet came off, Drake picked it up and threw it 20 yards.

In retrospect, he said, not smart. Landry had just scored a touchdown to put the Bills' lead to 22-9 with 6:21 left. Drake said he let the situation get the best of him, and the flying helmet could have hurt someone.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.