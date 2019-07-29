Dolphins fire offensive line coach Pat Flaherty

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Brian Flores didn't waste much time making a change as the team fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty on Monday.

The team promoted Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach.

DeGuglielmo joined the Dolphins in 2019 as an analyst after spending a season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Flaherty was hired by the Dolphins in February after 19 years of coaching in the NFL, including 15 at the offensive line position.

