Dolphins give second chance to first-round draft bust

DAVIE, Fla. - Days after he was cut by the team that drafted him in the first round, the Miami Dolphins are giving defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche a second chance.

Miami signed Nkemdiche, 25, on Thursday and immediately placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Nkemdiche was the first-round draft pick, 29th overall, of the Cardinals in 2016, but never lived up to his potential in three injury-filled seasons in Arizona.

His tenure in the desert ended last week, one day after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Nkemdiche had shown up to training camp out of shape. Nkemdiche suffered a torn ACL in December.

While injuries have played a role in Nkemdiche's less-than-stellar NFL career, he has also had troubles off the field. The former Ole Miss star was arrested twice in June during separate traffic stops.

Nkemdiche was considered to be a top talent coming out of college, but his stock in the NFL Draft dropped quickly after an incident in which he fell from the fourth-floor of an Atlanta hotel. He was later charged with drug possession after police found marijuana in his hotel room.

